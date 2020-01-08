The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Be A Roofless, 690bhp Wonder

Quite unexpectedly, the world’s spectacularly rich petrolheads now have a plethora of options if they want to buy something with the ability to completely destroy their perfectly chiselled faces. Following the reveal of the 812-derived Ferrari SP1 and the 803bhp McLaren Elva, Aston Martin has entered the fray with its V12 Speedster.

So far, the British company has only released a teaser sketch, but some key details have been included. Providing propulsion will be a 5.2-litre twin-turbo - you guessed it - V12, which will send 690bhp and 516lb ft of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

It’s only a little less powerful than the iteration of Aston’s V12 in the DBS Superleggera, which is good for 715bhp, although the torque output has dropped significantly from the 664lb ft figure punted out by the Super GT. While Aston Martin isn’t saying right now, we’re almost certain the Speedster will sit on the same bonded aluminium platform as the DBS and the DB11.