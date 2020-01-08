The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Be A Roofless, 690bhp Wonder
Aston Martin has teased a DBR1-inspired roofless, windscreen-less supercar, of which only 88 will be made
Quite unexpectedly, the world’s spectacularly rich petrolheads now have a plethora of options if they want to buy something with the ability to completely destroy their perfectly chiselled faces. Following the reveal of the 812-derived Ferrari SP1 and the 803bhp McLaren Elva, Aston Martin has entered the fray with its V12 Speedster.
So far, the British company has only released a teaser sketch, but some key details have been included. Providing propulsion will be a 5.2-litre twin-turbo - you guessed it - V12, which will send 690bhp and 516lb ft of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
It’s only a little less powerful than the iteration of Aston’s V12 in the DBS Superleggera, which is good for 715bhp, although the torque output has dropped significantly from the 664lb ft figure punted out by the Super GT. While Aston Martin isn’t saying right now, we’re almost certain the Speedster will sit on the same bonded aluminium platform as the DBS and the DB11.
As with the SP-1 and Elva, the V12 Speedster has a historical connection. Although the design will be “modern and dynamic,” Aston Martin says, the styling will reference the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1. At the same time, it’ll also draw some inspiration from 2013’s CC100 Speedster concept.
Only 88 will be made, with the first deliveries set to take place in the first quarter of 2021. We don’t know the price yet, but it’s sure to be in the high six figures.
The question is, which of the mega-expensive new speedsters would you go for?
