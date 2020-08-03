The AMG GT Black Series Costs The Same As A Garage Of AMGs

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We knew the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series wasn’t going to be cheap in the UK, with the price in Euros for the German market confirmed at €335,240. That comes out to about £301,000, but it turns out the car costs near enough the same in British pounds as it does in Euros - £335,000, to be exact. For comparison, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS was £207,000, and even after the Weissach Pack was added, it was still over £100,000 less. Want more context? You could look to cars in the Mercedes-AMG range, as it’d be possible to buy a small fleet of Affalterbach weapons for the same price as one GT Black.

You could have this and four other AMGs for the price of one GT Black Series...

Don’t believe us? We’ll run you through the maths. First up, you could buy the car right at the other end AMG GT range, the (soon to be discontinued) GT Edition 476, for £98,970. That’s your fun weekend car sorted, so for load-lugging, let’s add the recently updated E63 estate into the mix for £100,370. This leaves just enough room for a £74,599 GLC 63, and a £57,165 A45 S in the well-specced Plus trim. Add all that together, and you get a figure of £331,104 - a sports car, estate, SUV and a hatchback for less than the price of one GT Black Series, with change left for a few options for the cars that aren’t as generously equipped as standard.

Not that any of this is relevant - the kind of person who’ll buy an AMG GT Black Series will in most cases be loaded enough to own all of the above too. And much more besides. It’s a car for collectors, but it should be pointed out that there is plenty of substance to help justify that sky-high price tag. The Black gets a flat-plane V8 engine not used in any other Mercedes model, a festooning of carbon fibre aero parts including a new vented bonnet and a giant rear wing, adjustable suspension and huge Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Also, £335k does get you everything - the sole, no-cost option switches the AMG Track Package for a Comfort Package with plusher seats and normal seatbelts.