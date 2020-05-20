The Alpina XB7 Is A 613bhp Autobahn Wrecking Ball

Using the BMW X7 SUV as a base, Alpina's latest product is a little less genteel than its usual offering

Remember the Alpina D3 S we were looking at a couple of weeks ago? It was subtle, classy, and sufficiently - but not excessively - powerful. The latest product from the famed transformer of BMWs, however, is pretty much the opposite in every way. It’s called the XB7, based on the X7 M50i SUV, which isn’t exactly a delicate starting point. Teaming up those huge, shiny teeth with big multispoke wheels and the trademark low front splitter arrangement, then, results in something far more conspicuous than the average Alpina.

The XB7 comes with 21-inch wheels as standard, but if you’re happy to splash out an extra €3480, vast 23-inch rims are available. Alpina’s tweaks go beyond the aesthetics, too. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 613bhp and 590lb ft of torque, up from the already impressive standard figures of 523bhp and 553lb ft. It’ll be able to deploy big dollops of power for sustained periods, too.

The Buchloe-based outfit has gone to great lengths to ensure the XB7 doesn’t crack under pressure. It’s received a pair of new external water coolers, a bigger gearbox oil cooler, a new air-water-air low-temperature cooling system and Alpina intercoolers. That’s a lot of cooling. Despite weighing over two and a half tonnes, the XB7 can crack 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, and continue to a top speed of 180mph. More than fast enough for a three-row SUV, we’d argue. Alpina has also had a play with the handling. Its fettled air suspension setup can be lowered by up to 40mm if the driver demands, and the xDrive all-wheel drive system has been given a specific Alpina treatment in the name of providing “neutral driving dynamics”.