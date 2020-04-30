The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Costs More Than A Mercedes-AMG GT R

Alfa Romeo has confirmed pricing for the GTA and GTAm, starting at €176,500 and €181,500 respectively

We knew the track-ready Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm wouldn’t be cheap, but even so, the pricing has come as a bit of a shock. The GTA starts at €176,500, slightly more than a Mercedes-AMG GT R and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. For the even more focused GTAm it’s €181,500. As well as being similar to a lot of entry-level supercars, the pricing is around the area occupied by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, a car which is a lot more bespoke than Alfa’s new super saloons.

So, what do you get for splashing out double the amount charged for a Giulia Quadrifoglio? In the GTA, there’s a more potent version of the Q’s twin-turbo V6 producing 533bhp, and 50mm wider front and rear tracks. The springs, dampers and suspension bushings are all new, as are the 20-inch centre-locking wheels. Alfa Romeo has added a carbon fibre body kit to both cars, with the GTAm replacing the GTA’s boot spoiler with a giant Subaru WRX STI-like wing. The GTAm is also missing its rear seats, replaced with a roll bar to which the harnesses for the carbon front seats are attached.

Plenty has changed relative to the Quadrifoglio, but enough to justify the price? We’re not so sure, even if the driving experience should be suitably brilliant. But if you for some reason feel like you want to spend even more, there will be various personalisation options on offer, including a range of retro-inspired liveries.