The AIM EV Sport 01 Has Something In Common With The Nissan GT-R

Set to make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the AIM is designed by a firm run by former Nissan design director Shiro Nakamura

Yes, it’s another electric supercar from a company you probably haven’t heard of, but bear with us, as there are a few things that make the AIM EV Sport 01 particularly interesting. For one thing, it’s been designed by a company called SN Design Platform, which is headed up by Shiro Nakamura. Nakamura, if you haven’t heard of him, is the chap who oversaw the design of the R35 Nissan GT-R when he was Nissan’s design director. Proving he has a rather diverse CV, he also penned the bonkers Isuzu VehiCross.

For the EV Sport 01, Nakamura-san says he was influenced by European and Japanese sports cars from the 1960s. “I wanted to express dynamism with sophisticated elegance through a simple, clean design,” he says, but that’s not to say there isn’t a bit of flair - just look at those gullwing doors. The body is made from carbon fibre, while under the skin, there’s a carbon fibre tub joined by aluminium subframes with double wishbone suspension front and rear. As we have a poke around in the EV Sport 01’s innards, we can find the next intriguing thing about the car - while it’s propelled by two motors, they’re both used to power the rear axle.

AIM is making a big deal out of this. “The vision for the AIM EV Sport 01 was fast, and enjoyable to drive, while the mainstream trend for EVs is AWD, the character of this car called for a RWD configuration,” says company president and CEO Yukinori Suzuki. The final thing that piqued our interest is the weight figure. Despite packing a reasonably big 81kWh battery, arranged in four packs, the EV Sport 01 tips the scales at 1,425kg. That’d be light for a petrol-powered supercar, let alone one stuffed full of heavy battery cells. It helps that the EV Sport 01 isn’t particularly big, at less than four metres in length.