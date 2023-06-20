The 777 Hypercar Is A €7 Million 730bhp Track Machine For Just 7 Customers

The hypercar is exclusively for track use because although it has an FIA-homologated carbon monocoque the vehicle is not road legal and doesn’t comply with motorsports regulations that would make it eligible for competitions. Whilst the hypercar was announced in November 2022, new renderings and updated performance information have been announced to help justify the €7 million ($7.6 million, £6 million) price tag.

Created by the new hypercar company 777, more details have been revealed about the firm’s first model. The vehicle is powered by a Gibson Technology 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 that produces 730bhp. Weighing in at just 900kg, Dallara deisgned aerodynamics create downforce of 2100kg at 230mph. Housed at 777’s site at Monza circuit , the hypercar was born on this track to achieve a lap time in the region of 1.33.

Inspiration has been taken from motorsports to make the vehicle as capable as possible around the track. Braking and suspension components are shared with motorsport vehicles and lateral acceleration is said to be between 3.5 and 4.0 g. As part of the 777 package, drivers will be supplied with Sparco racing and safety gear and a Stilo helmet that will connect drivers with engineers whilst out on the track.

See also: New Hypercar Manufacturer Laffite Automobili Launches Three Electric Models

For seven lucky customers, their cars will be kept with the manufacturer at their Monza circuit headquarters. Owners will be able to utilise the circuit on dedicated track days with the support of the 777 Motors engineering team. The price also includes technical and physical training for owners so they will be fit enough to drive the vehicle and cope with what 777 calls “incredible lateral acceleration”. The cars are expected to be ready from 2025 but until then, the first 777 hypercar will be on display at Monza.