The 703bhp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Will Do 0-60mph In 3.5 Seconds

If you want to carry around as many people as possible at ridiculous speeds while burning through vast quantities of fuel, we’d like to present your perfect car. Yep, the Dodge Durango - already offered as a 469bhp SRT - has now been transformed into an SRT Hellcat. The full-size, three-row SUV has been given a 703bhp 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8. It transmits its 645lb ft of tarmac-shredding torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As you’d expect, the new heart has a dramatic effect on performance. 0-60mph happens in 3.5 seconds, just a tenth off the considerably more powerful Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Keep going, and you’ll smash out a quarter-mile in a National Hot Rod Association-certified 11.5 seconds, and top out at 180mph. The charge air coolers get their own dedicated cooling circuit consisting of a pump, coolant reservoir and heat exchanger, helping keep the air they ingest under 60 degrees celsius. There’s also a cold air scoop fitted in the lower front bumper to satisfy the insatiable appetite of the Hellcat’s supercharger and 92mm throttle body.

To allow the Durango to handle all that extra power, the Hellcat gets bigger Brembo brakes, retuned springs and stiffer top mounts. Some of the suspension improvements have been carried over to the standard Durango SRT, too. Sharing is caring. The whole 2021 Durango line-up has been treated to more aggressive styling, partly inspired by the Charger Widebody. All models get a rejigged front end with slimmer LED headlamps and higher foglights. The latter are binned to improve airflow to the engine bay on the Hellcat, which also gets a chin spoiler not seen elsewhere in the range.