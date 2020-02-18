The 603bhp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Says To Hell With Subtlety
Mercedes has revealed a 'Coupe' version of its full-fat AMG GLE, which will do 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds
The BMW X6 M has a new, equally unsubtle rival. It’s the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S ‘Coupe’, and while we’re not overly keen on the continued degradation of a word that’s supposed to mean something with two doors, there’s no arguing with the super SUV’s potency.
The setup mirrors that of the regular GLE 63 S, which means there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 providing 603bhp to all four wheels. The eight-cylinder engine is supplemented by Mercedes’ ‘EQ boost’ 48-volt starter motor- enerator system, which will very briefly provide a 22bhp and 184lb ft extra shot of go to combat lag.
Despite the sheer size and weight of the thing, there’s more than enough power to make for dramatic performance. 0-62mph takes just 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically-limited at 174mph.
To ensure it doesn’t flop around like a beached whale when you swiftly arrive at the first corner, the 63 has a tweaked version of the standard GLE’s air suspension and electronic roll stabilisation. An electronically-controlled locking differential helps distribute power at the rear axle, meanwhile.
Exactly all of that behaves depends on which of the road-biased driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport+ or ‘RACE - you’re in. It does have some limited off-road ability, accessed via the ride height-increasing Trail and Sand modes.
Inside you get the same twin 12.3-inch screen display unit as in the standard GLE coupe, although this one gets AMG-specific stuff like a G-meter and a snazzier because racecar rev counter. There’s also a fairly hefty festooning of carbon fibre.
There are - inevitably - myriad options to apply to the GLE 63 S. There’ll be multiple wheel options to choose from and even carbon ceramic brakes on the menu. Most buyers in Europe will also have a less powerful version of the 4.0-litre V8 to consider, although as with many recent AMG products, the UK will only be getting the S.
Naturally, we’d prefer an AMG E63 S estate to this, and we suspect many of you feel the same. But given the choice, would you go GLE 63 S, or X6 M?
