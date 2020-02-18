The 603bhp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Says To Hell With Subtlety

Mercedes has revealed a 'Coupe' version of its full-fat AMG GLE, which will do 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

The BMW X6 M has a new, equally unsubtle rival. It’s the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S ‘Coupe’, and while we’re not overly keen on the continued degradation of a word that’s supposed to mean something with two doors, there’s no arguing with the super SUV’s potency. The setup mirrors that of the regular GLE 63 S, which means there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 providing 603bhp to all four wheels. The eight-cylinder engine is supplemented by Mercedes’ ‘EQ boost’ 48-volt starter motor- enerator system, which will very briefly provide a 22bhp and 184lb ft extra shot of go to combat lag.

Despite the sheer size and weight of the thing, there’s more than enough power to make for dramatic performance. 0-62mph takes just 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically-limited at 174mph. To ensure it doesn’t flop around like a beached whale when you swiftly arrive at the first corner, the 63 has a tweaked version of the standard GLE’s air suspension and electronic roll stabilisation. An electronically-controlled locking differential helps distribute power at the rear axle, meanwhile.

Exactly all of that behaves depends on which of the road-biased driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport+ or ‘RACE - you’re in. It does have some limited off-road ability, accessed via the ride height-increasing Trail and Sand modes. Inside you get the same twin 12.3-inch screen display unit as in the standard GLE coupe, although this one gets AMG-specific stuff like a G-meter and a snazzier because racecar rev counter. There’s also a fairly hefty festooning of carbon fibre.