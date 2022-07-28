Tesla Owner Loses 80 Miles Of Range Over-The-Air And Gets A $4500 Bill

Tesla buyers beware – the manufacturer can hold your car ransom by decreasing its range remotely. That’s exactly what happened to one owner of a Tesla Model S after he took his car for a service at one of the brand’s centres. The company claimed the driver had a ‘configuration mistake’ on his Model S which meant his car should be capable of 80 miles of range less than it was, and that he should cough up $4,500 (around £3,700) to get the full range back (and rectify Tesla’s mistake).

The situation was brought to light in a tweet by Twitter user Jason Hughes, owner of a Tesla component business. Allegedly it all started years before when the first owner took the Model S 60 to have the battery swapped out under warranty. As its name suggests, the Model S 60 was originally fitted with a 60kWh battery pack. Perhaps Tesla was feeling particularly generous that day, or 60kWh batteries were in limited supply, because the pack was swapped out for a 90kWh unit as used in the higher-spec Model S 90, and the company made whatever changes necessary to allow it to be used to full capacity.