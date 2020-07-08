or register
Take A Look Inside The New Ford Bronco

The interior of the full-size Bronco has been caught on camera, showing a very different cabin to the smaller Bronco Sport's

Following spy shots of the Ford Bronco Sport’s interior that emerged a few months ago, we’ve now been treated to an early look at the cabin of its big brother. The full-size Bronco has a similar focus on chunky utilitarianism, but the overall design is very different.

There’s a slab-like dashboard dominating the space, with Bronco script on the passenger side. Speaking of which, whoever’s riding shotgun has a grab handle to use for whenever the going gets rough. Just to the left of that, there’s a proper gear selector lever, as opposed to the silly rotary one in the Sport. A manual is expected to be available too.

Despite partly sharing a name, the Bronco and Bronco Sport will be largely unrelated. The Sport is built on the same ‘C2’ platform as the Kuga/Escape, while the ‘proper’ Bronco will share underpinnings with the Ranger pick-up. That means an old-school body-on-frame construction, with a solid rear axle.

The ladder chassis-based Bronco won’t go quite as far as the Jeep Wrangler, as it’ll use - shock horror - independent front suspension. Like its FCA rival, though, the Bronco looks set to have a removable roof and possibly removable doors too.

The Bronco will be available in three and five-door forms
The vehicle will be powered by a range of engines borrowed from the Ranger, including a 2.3-litre Ecoboost inline-four. The 2.7-litre V6 which will soon power the US-spec Ranger Raptor may also make an appearance.

The Bronco was supposed to be revealed on 9 July, until it was pointed out this would coincide with O. J. Simpson’s birthday - an unfortunate choice considering the man’s infamous low-speed police chase involving a 1993 example of the vehicle. The debut was subsequently moved to the 13th.

