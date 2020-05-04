Take A Closer Look At The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS And Its Angry New Stuff

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Having been caught on video last week, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can be examined in detail from all angles thanks to some new spy shots. It’s quite an angry little brute, isn’t it? The first details of note are the brake-cooling Naca ducts, sitting - as they do on the 991.2 911 GT3 RS - either side of the trunk lid. The front bumper is much the same as the regular 718 Cayman GT4, although there’s a new splitter which protrudes slightly further. Best take those speed bumps slowly.

Perhaps the most interesting change is those louvres where the rear three-quarter windows used to be. We’re assuming these are to provide additional engine cooling, but what exactly has Porsche done in that department? Dumping in the full-blown 911 GT3 engine seems extremely unlikely. Adapting it for the mid-engined Cayman would be - we’ve been told previously - prohibitively expensive. What Porsche will likely do instead is heavily work over the GT4’s ‘9A2 Evo’ flat-six.

This will probably involve the 9A2 Evo incorporating GT3 engine parts, allowing it to rev higher than the 8000rpm ceiling it’s capped at currently. Porsche’s boxer engine development boss Markus Baumann suggested in an interview last year that this could mean taking elements like titanium con-rods and dry-sump lubrication from the company’s full-fat 4.0-litre six, which is essentially a race-spec unit. Moving further round the back, we have to talk about the gigantic rear wing. Like the 992 911 GT3, it’s a top-mount part - a design which increases downforce by cleaning up the airflow for the underside of the wing.

How the Cayman GT4 RS wing (left) compares to the new 992 GT3's