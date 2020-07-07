Surprise: Fernando Alonso Is (Reportedly) Coming Back To F1 With Renault

F1’s only been back a week, and already, there’s a sensational off-track story. Yep, it looks as though Fernando Alonso’s departure from McLaren at the end of the 2018 season wasn’t a full-on F1 retirement after all.

According to BBC Sport‘s sources, the Spaniard has signed a deal with Renault which would involve a return to the grid in 2021. This would see Alonso drive alongside Esteban Ocon and replace McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo. The move would also take away what’s considered to be the final viable F1 seat left available to Sebastian Vettel, who leaves Ferrari at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old - who’d be the second-oldest driver on the grid if returning - won back-to-back driver’s titles in his first stint at Renault F1. He went back to the Estone-based team in 2008 after his solitary season with McLaren ended acrimoniously, but wasn’t in a position to challenge for the title that year or the next.