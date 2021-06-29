or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 1
News

Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV

The E-Legend EL1 reimagines the legendary Sport Quattro for the 2020s with curvy lines and three electric motors

Remind me later
Audi - Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV - News

Remember the 2010 Audi quattro concept? It was a modern interpretation of the legendary Sport Quattro, based on an RS5 but with the 4.2-litre nat-asp V8 switched for a 400bhp inline-five hooked up to the S4’s six-speed manual. Oh, and it looked incredible.

Audi was serious about making it a limited-run production reality, but that plans were canned. Fast forward over 10 years, and a company called E-Legend appears to be making up for this disappointment by building its own contemporary interpretation of the legendary homologation special.

Audi - Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV - News

It’s called the EL-1, and it’s aesthetic far closer to the original Sport Quattro than Audi’s 2010 concept. Really close, actually, to the point where we’re wondering what Audi’s legal team makes of all this. It has a similar albeit slightly more squat silhouette, the same level of outlandishness to the arch flares, and even the classic bonnet vents Audi has resurrected on modern products like the R8. All the edges are softer, though, and the lighting is all bang-up-to-date - think big LED light bars and snazzy DRL signatures.

See also: Audi RS6 vs R8 RWD

Where it gets very different is under the skin. Rather than use a warbly, turbocharged five-pot, the EL-1 gets a triple-motor electric powertrain. The setup features one motor for the front axle and two at the rear, with the whole shebang juiced by a 90kWh battery pack. German publication Auto Motor und Sport seems fairly sure the battery modules are the same ones used in the Porsche Taycan.

Audi - Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV - News

The total system power is a punchy 793bhp, offsetting the bulk of that big battery pack to give a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds. It has a range of up to 248 miles, and if driven flat out at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, it’ll last for two laps (around 26 miles).

The weight figure isn’t too bad for a powerful EV, with a carbon fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre reinforced plastic body panels yielding a 1680kg figure. In terms of dynamics, we know the EL-1 has a set of three-way adjustable dampers, and, erm, that’s about it.

Audi - Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV - News

E-Legend wants to make 30 EL-1s, charging around £1 million a pop. If the Audi isn’t quite your bag, an ‘EL-2’ and ‘EL-3’ are in the works, one of which is expected to be a reimagined Lancia Stratos.

More Audi posts

1 comment

Recommended Car Throttle Newsletter Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win Tyres Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug News Mazda's First-Ever MX Has Been Lovingly Restored News The 1000bhp GMC Hummer EV Is A Four-Tonne Fatty News The New BMW M3 And M4 Competition xDrive Models Do 0-62 In 3.5sec News Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines News The New VW Touareg R Costs £72k (Which Isn't As Expensive As It Sounds) News BMW iX 'Mocks' E66 7-Series Is Baffling CES Advert News Ride Onboard The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 For A Sub-7min 'Ring Lap

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or