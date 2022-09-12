Someone Save This Doomed Audi RS2 Avant!

Images have surfaced of a sad-looking Audi RS2 Avant rotting away in a junkyard in Portugal. One of the coolest German cars of the 1990s, the Audi RS2 was the product of a collaboration between Audi and Porsche and not only a precursor to the modern RS versions of Audi cars, but the entire fast wagon market. It’s what makes the images of this forgotten legend all the more heart wrenching.

The full story as to why this particular example is sitting on death row is largely unknown, but online discussions seem to suggest the neglected RS2 was seized from its owner at some point, and is now possibly owned by the state. One Facebook user suggested the car recently escaped the crusher by one worker who was paid off. We’re glad to hear at least someone’s looking out for the poor Audi.

The car was discovered by a Twitter user by the name of Mané Naranjo, who says the junkyard is parting the car out, rather than trying to sell the car whole. That’s a shame, because given it’s now older than 25 years, the Audi RS2 Avant is now eligible to be imported into the US. Perhaps if the offer’s sweet enough, the junkyard might consider sparing the RS2’s life?