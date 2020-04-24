Smart ForTwo Outruns US Police, Sort Of

A Smart ForTwo is not a wise getaway vehicle if your route of choice is a US Interstate. The 84mph roller-skate hasn’t got the legs to outrun a Toyota Aygo, let alone the might of state-level police SUVs.

But in a bizarre twist, this silver Smart made a break for it anyway on I-10 towards California after the driver had been clocked in some kind of argument on a WalMart car park. He allegedly ran some red lights on his way to the Interstate, too, so police chased him down and… well, followed him for a bit trying to work out how to end the farce.