Sergio Perez Will Miss British Grand Prix After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Sergio Perez will have to skip the British Grand Prix after contracting Covid-19, it’s been confirmed. Following an inconclusive test, the Racing Point F1 driver was tested again, returning a positive result.

The Mexican is the first F1 driver and first major team member to test positive for Coronavirus since the restart of F1’s now curtailed 2020 season a few weeks ago. As per F1’s Covid rules, Perez and his close contacts will self-quarantine.

In a statement, Racing Point F1 said: “Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport.” Formula 1, meanwhile, said: “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event”.