Sebastian Vettel To Leave Ferrari, May Depart F1 For Good
Contract negotiations between the four-time world champion and Scuderia Ferrari have reportedly broken down
When the 2020 Formula 1 season finally gets underway, it’ll probably be the last year we see Sebastian Vettel don the iconic red overalls. Chances are, it might be the final time we see the four-time world champion in F1 at all.
According to a report in Auto Motor und Sport, contract negotiations between Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari have come to an end without an agreement being made. His current three-year deal with the Italian team will expire at the end of 2020, which may see the 32-year-old leave F1 for good.
Away from Ferrari, his upper-tier options are limited. Mercedes is out of the question while Lewis Hamilton is there, and although the British driver’s ambitions to drive for the Scuderia are well known, a changing of places doesn’t seem that likely. A move back to Red Bull wouldn’t be feasible either, given the prospect of an intra-team battle with Max Verstappen.
When Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 expectations were high, but after five seasons, the 32-year-old has been unable to add to his tally of four world titles. 2019 was a particularly troubled year - the German made a string of bizarre errors and found himself frequently outshone by his less experienced teammate, Charles Leclerc.
In the last five seasons, Vettel has often been Hamilton’s closest rival and led the championship for more than half 2017 season. He’s scored 14 wins over 101 races with Ferrari and finished as runner up twice.
With a good chunk of the F1 grid out of contract at the end of 2020, Ferrari has plenty of choice when it comes to Vettel’s replacement. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. are seen as the most likely candidates.
