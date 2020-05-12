Sebastian Vettel To Leave Ferrari, May Depart F1 For Good

When the 2020 Formula 1 season finally gets underway, it’ll probably be the last year we see Sebastian Vettel don the iconic red overalls. Chances are, it might be the final time we see the four-time world champion in F1 at all.

According to a report in Auto Motor und Sport, contract negotiations between Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari have come to an end without an agreement being made. His current three-year deal with the Italian team will expire at the end of 2020, which may see the 32-year-old leave F1 for good.

Away from Ferrari, his upper-tier options are limited. Mercedes is out of the question while Lewis Hamilton is there, and although the British driver’s ambitions to drive for the Scuderia are well known, a changing of places doesn’t seem that likely. A move back to Red Bull wouldn’t be feasible either, given the prospect of an intra-team battle with Max Verstappen.