Say Hello To 'My' New Baby SUV: The Skoda Kamiq 1.0

I've been handed the keys to Skoda's baby SUV for a few months. Here's what I think of it so far!

As a dad, video producer, and what often feels like a carer to my best colleague Alex, I’m on the road a lot (well, until recently), on dad duties and video shoots. For these reasons, I need a car that I can depend on, and because we at CT have a massive soft spot for all things Skoda, I’ll be looking after this Kamiq for a few months, giving me plenty of time to tell you about it.

To kick things off, what exactly is the Kamiq? It’s the smallest SUV in the Skoda range, sharing its underpinnings with the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross. For that reason, you get the option of dinky engines, which is why we opted for the 1.0 TSI with 115hp. That’s mated to a seven-speed DSG, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 10 seconds and a top speed of 119mph. But the numbers are irrelevant here; economy, comfort, space and ease are the things I look for in cars, and judging by early impressions, the Kamiq almost nails my criteria…

I say almost because it’s the size of the Kamiq that I’m struggling with a little. With a baby, boot space is king, and while we can get Charlie’s buggy in and out of my wife’s 14-year-old Honda Jazz easily (can you tell we’re not petrolheads?), the Kamiq’s smaller boot means we have to take the wheels off the buggy to squeeze it in.

The cabin is great, however, and it looks and feels upmarket. What’s more, this car comes with heated seats (although these only have 2 settings - too damn hot or simply mild), heated steering wheel, cruise control and a rear parking camera. In terms of driving, the 1.0-litre engine is punchy enough to easily mistake it for a 1.4, and it’s proven to be economical, too; in fact, I squeezed in four video shoots before having to fill up, averaging a very respectable 42mpg.

My only real driving gripe is the lane assist that occasionally senses the white lines incorrectly, jolting the steering if you’re not indicating. Apart from the boot size and my issue with the lane assist, I’m enjoying getting to know this mini SUV. The raised ride height is great, I’m a fan of the way the Kamiq looks, and I love how easy it is to park and live with.