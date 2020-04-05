Satisfy Your Weird 90s Supercar Cravings With This Venturi Transcup 260

One of only 17 ever made, this V6-powered Venturi will soon be going under the hammer

French firm Venturi appears to fit the stereotypical start-up supercar mould. It arrived in 1984 with intentions of taking on the establishment, largely failed, and then went bust. But, credit where credit’s due, the firm did have a decent run, staying afloat for 16 years and selling a decent number of cars. 700 examples of the Atlantique where shifted, for example, which - in a world where farcical companies struggle to get even a handful of cars out the door before collapsing into financial ruin - is not bad going.

The Venturi name may have been revived with a focus on electric cars and Formula E competition, but petrolheads know the brand better for stuff like this

The Transcup 260 isn’t as pretty as the curvaceous the celebrated Atlantique, and looks a little awkward from the rear-three quarter with its three-piece roof removed. But it’s still handsome in an oh-so early 90s way, particularly with those Ferrari-esque five-spoke wheels. It’s the same score inside. The dash looks to have been designed with someone awfully keen on using a ruler and is matched with lashings of wood trim and bright beige leather. You’d have to grow a moustache and buy a load of Hawaiian shirts just to do the cabin justice.

The three-piece roof could be left partially up to give the Transcup a Targa body

Power comes from a 2.9-litre PRV V6 - the same Peugeot, Renault and Volvo Cars joint venture engine used in the rear of the DMC DeLorean, here with a turbocharger providing additional boost. An output of 254bhp may sound pretty pedestrian today, but this isn’t all that far off the figure developed by the V8 in the 348 that Ferrari was building at the time. Plus, with a fibreglass body, the 260 was light.