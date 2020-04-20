The Ultimate Limited-Edition Subaru WRX And STI Quiz

Subaru loves a special edition, especially when it comes to the faster stuff. The WRX and WRX STI models (which were once upon a time prefaced with ‘Impreza’) have been turned into all sorts of limited-run models.

Some were stripped-back, rally-inspired machines, some had big power increases, and others were more of a trim job. To confuse matters further, the vast majority of the hundreds of special editions churned out by Subaru over the last 27 years were specific to certain markets.

To score well in our latest quiz, then, your Impreza/WRX/STI knowledge needs to be a cut above. Give it a try and let us know how you got on in the comments…

(Note: if you’re struggling to see the quiz at the top of the page, try hitting refresh)