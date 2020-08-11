Rorty Ford Puma ST Teased With 197bhp And Lime Green Paint

Ford has released another teaser video of the upcoming Puma ST, which will share its underpinnings with the zippy Fiesta ST

The Ford Puma ST is being launched on September 24, and we’re actually pretty excited for it - even if it is yet another small crossover thing. It’s powered by the 197bhp 1.5-litre inline-three as the Fiesta ST (a notably brilliant engine) and the standard Puma drives pretty well, before any sprinkling of magic from the Ford Performance racing division. Ford’s latest teaser video focuses on some of the car’s engineers and designers, who have been tasked to recreate the sound of the Puma ST experience. It’s novel, but we’d rather just see a bit more of the car, thanks. Nevertheless, make it all the way through the video and you’ll hear the car’s throaty exhaust note, and see a couple of details that were hinted in these spy shots.

The video also shows a vibrant green colour, which will be exclusive to the Puma ST. It looks nice, although this writer’s choice will always be Ford Performance Blue that should be coming later. Other ST-specific styling details include bigger alloy wheels, finished in grey, a sportier body kit and the standard handful of ST badges. Under the skin the ST gets lower suspension than the standard model, and you’ll get much larger disc brakes too. We expect a Performance Pack, like the one on the Fiesta ST, to be available with a limited-slip diff, a gearshift indicator light and launch control. Inside, you’ll sit in Recaro bucket seats behind a digital instrument cluster and lovely red stitching.