Harry Waring a day ago
Ringbrothers’ 1964 Ford Mustang Restomod Is A One-Off Roofless Masterpiece

Ringbrothers’ Mustang convertible looks pretty stock, but everything except the centre caps has been remade and updated

When it comes to muscle car restomods, few do it better than Ringbrothers. Its latest creation, a stunning Ford Mustang convertible nicknamed “CAGED”, is up there with the very best we’ve seen. The Wisconsin-based shop spent more than 4200 hours hand-building this stunning pony car, and the end result speaks for itself.

The restomod started its life as a 1964.5 Mustang convertible, but almost every component has been upgraded to a one-off Ringbrothers piece – only the wheel centre caps remain original. The car’s chassis has been converted into a unibody platform, while the length and width of the bodywork have been increased by an inch in both directions for a more aggressive stance.

You’ll find a redesigned grille at the front, featuring a custom Mustang logo and a racing-red R badge, indicating that this is no ordinary ‘Stang but a one-off Ringbrothers-built machine. The new grille feeds air to a Ford Performance 5.0-litre Coyote V8 crate engine, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. If you don’t see the “Burgundy Brave” finished red pony car driving past, you’ll undoubtedly hear it, with the engine’s roar being amplified through a Flowmaster exhaust system.

The Mustang rides on custom-made heritage-inspired 18-inch EVOD Industries wheels wrapped in Continental rubber. Handling upgrades include Penske RS Edition performance coilovers at the front and rear, along with an independent rear suspension setup and a set of Baer brakes to bring the car and its lucky driver to a standstill.

On the inside, you’ll find a black and burgundy leather-clad dashboard, matching low-slung seats and a time-appropriate steering wheel. Custom 3D printed details are scattered throughout, and set this build apart from any other Mustang on the road.

Ringbrothers co-founder Mike Ring said that the car’s owner wanted to maintain a “stock-like appearance” with the convertible Mustang project, and we think that the team has done a fantastic job. Would you choose this convertible Ringbrothers pony car, or the $265,000 ‘Copperback’ coupe?

