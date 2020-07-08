Replacements For Recalled Harbor Freight Axle Stands...Get Recalled Too

A welding defect has prompted another Harbor Freight axle stand recall, but this time, any three or six-tonne stands from the company can be exchanged for a refund

The Harbor Freight axle stand saga has taken another unfortunate turn. Having recalled 1.7 million Pittsburgh-branded stands earlier this year, the retailer came under the spotlight once more when one customer reported a weld failure on a replacement unit a few weeks ago. This appears to have prompted another recall, covering any stands with the part number 56373. “I’m disappointed and embarrassed because we’ve identified a welding defect in a small number of the Pittsburgh three-ton steel jack stands that replaced the recalled jack stands,” company owner and founder Eric Smidt said in a letter posted on Facebook.

You’d be forgiven for being worried if you own any set of Pittsburgh stands, but the good news is Harbor Freight will give a cash refund or a store credit for three and six-tonne units whether they’re covered by the recalls or not. To refresh your memory, the first of the original recalls concerned three-tonne units manufactured from December 2012 to December 2019 with the part number 61196 and any made from January to March 2020 with the number 56371. The second covered six-tonne stands built from June 2013 and November 2013 with the part number 61197.