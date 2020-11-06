Release Window Confirmed For New Need For Speed Game On Next-Gen Consoles

In a quarterly earnings call, EA confirmed six new next-generation titles it'll release in the 2022 fiscal year, one of which is in the Need for Speed franchise

EA is wasting no time getting an instalment in the Need for Speed franchise on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. One is already confirmed for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022. “We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in FY22,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in the company’s latest financial report, adding, “These will include a new Need for Speed game this is bringing some astounding visual leaps, developed by the Criterion team, who have launched some of the most highly-rated games in franchise history.”

Like 2017's Payback (pictured) and 2019's Heat, we're looking at a November release for the next NFS instalment

Criterion, you might remember, has been handed back control of the series following EA’s effective closure of Ghost Games. The Swedish studio has been behind every NFS release since 2013’s Rivals but is to be turned into an engineering hub to support EA releases. Speaking of former entries in the franchise, it’s these games that make it fairly easy to guess when EA might release the next one within the 2022 fiscal year. Starting with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, titles have consistently been released in November, making the new, next-gen game about a year away. Assuming, that is, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic hasn’t thrown a spanner in the works.