Red Bull to use this fan's design on livery of F1 car

One lucky fan will see their design used on Red Bull’s car at this weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Horner’s team announced a competition at the start of the season, where the team would run a livery designed by a fan at each of the three races in the USA in 2023.

Miami is the first of those races, and a key date on the F1 calendar for fans, and Red Bull will celebrate with a quirky new look.

Last year’s winners of the constructors’ championship have only increased their dominance this season.

Max Verstappen, champion in each of the past two seasons, and his teammate Sergio Perez have won two grands prix each so far.

It means that the biggest competition to Verstappen winning a third title in a row is actually from his own teammate.

And, as we know in F1, that will inevitably cause friction which will make for great drama!