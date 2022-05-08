Raucous Quad-Tipped Central Exhaust Ditched For Corvette Z06 Outside The US
The car's impressive exhaust note is also likely to be muted on non-US models
Many examples of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette Z06 won’t get the distinctive quad-tipped and centrally positioned exhaust we previously saw teased on US cars. Instead, most cars outside of North America - including in the UK - are likely to feature a traditional corner-exit exhaust system, with the V8 supercar’s soundtrack likely to be partially muted as a result.
Changes to the Z06’s exhaust come from the need to introduce gasoline particulate filters, or GPFs, to make the new mid-engined American supercar comply with emissions regulations in different countries. As a result, an altered exhaust system will appear on almost every Z06 outside of those sold for the North American and Middle Eastern markets.
To accommodate the required GPFs, Chevrolet has had to repackage the exhaust system entirely, and the attractive central exhaust exit - which has been a defining feature of the previous Corvette Z06 models - has been lost in the process.
While the aesthetic difference will likely be an unwelcome one with most non-US Z06 buyers, the car’s sound may be most affected by the introduction of GPFs. Chevrolet engineers spent two years meddling with the car’s naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V8 and the exhaust system to achieve a soundtrack suited to Z06’s aggressive looks. However, the GPFs are likely to reduce the volume and tone of the car’s exhaust note and undo the fine-tuning of Chevy’s engineers.
Production of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is expected to begin later this year, while pricing is speculated to start at around $90,000 (£72,972) in the US. The car will produce 670bhp from its glorious naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V8 and reach 0-62mph in just 2.6 seconds.
