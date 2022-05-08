Raucous Quad-Tipped Central Exhaust Ditched For Corvette Z06 Outside The US

Many examples of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette Z06 won’t get the distinctive quad-tipped and centrally positioned exhaust we previously saw teased on US cars. Instead, most cars outside of North America - including in the UK - are likely to feature a traditional corner-exit exhaust system, with the V8 supercar’s soundtrack likely to be partially muted as a result.

Changes to the Z06’s exhaust come from the need to introduce gasoline particulate filters, or GPFs, to make the new mid-engined American supercar comply with emissions regulations in different countries. As a result, an altered exhaust system will appear on almost every Z06 outside of those sold for the North American and Middle Eastern markets.