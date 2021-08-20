Range Rover Evoque's Boot Gets Snapped Off In Painful Car Wash Fail

If you value your paintwork, automated car washes are best avoided. Brushes are great at causing horrible swirl marks in the finish, especially when they’re giant ones rotating at speed.

One Range Rover Evoque went through such a facility and came out with something much worse than some scratches, however. In the footage above, we see the boot on a first-generation example of the mini Range open mid-wash, and no one thinks to hit the emergency shut off switch.

As a consequence, the open tailgate is bent back on itself, destroying the hinges and most likely causing some damage to the roof. The immediate aftermath is not a pretty sight.