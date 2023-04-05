RAM Reveals Electric Pickup With 500 Mile Range For 2025

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s no secret Ram’s been planning a truck that would one-up the Ford F-150 Lightning. Now, the all important facts are out in the open. It comes with two huge battery options, an 168 kWh battery pack with a range of up to 350 miles and a 229 kWh version targeting a 500 mile range. To put that in context, the range-extended F-150 is capable of up to 320 miles and the Rivian R1T currently tops out at 328 miles. The Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV are targeting 400 miles, so Ram is setting ambitious targets to win the electric pickup segment.

A 500 mile range will make the Ram actually useful as a utility vehicle for towing, with a capacity of 14,000 lbs (6350kg). Range can drop by around half with any significant weight added to EVs, so a 250 mile range fully loaded will be more than enough. The truck itself is expect to hold up to 2,700 lbs (1225kg). See also: New RAM 1500 TRX: Everything Is Better With A 702bhp HEMI V8 The Ram is equipped to charge vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid. Hopefully it won’t need to be used to perform a vasectomy. The best thing about an electric powertrain is the insane performance it can give even a three tonne truck. The equivalent of 654bhp and 620lb-ft of torque deliver a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds.