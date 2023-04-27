Radical Motorsport Reveals SR1 XXR With 199hp Engine And New Rear Fin

The updated model is fitted with a new Generation 5 liquid-cooled, four-cylinder and 16-valve 1,340 cc engine, capable of 199hp and 120lb ft of torque. It’s designed with efficiency, reliability and longevity in mind, so warm-up time is reduced and thermal management has been improved to keep you on the track for longer. Oil change intervals have also gone from six to ten hours and there’s a new drive-by-wire induction system too.

Radical Motorsport is the UK’s largest race car manufacturer and it’s just revealed an updated entry-level SR1 model. The SR1 was introduced in 2012 as an entry point for racers looking to take their track time to next level in a two seater equipped with semi-slick tires. Radical offers a single-marque international race series which the new SR1 XXR is eligible for.

James Pinkerton, Radical Motorsport’s Head of Research and Development and double Radical SR1 Cup Champion, says, “The SR1 will always be special to me, as I’ve witnessed first-hand how approachable it is for drivers wanting to take the step up in their racing careers. When developing the Gen. 5 RPE engine, we wanted to optimize its potential as much as possible, whilst staying true to what makes the SR1 so user-friendly.”

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, says, “The SR1 model has been key to Radical’s DNA for over ten years now, by providing aspiring drivers a window to the exciting world of motorsport, while still holding onto its approachable attributes. The past few years have seen our global race offering thrive, with 12 official Radical championships now operating worldwide. Therefore, there was no better time than now to develop and improve the SR1, to provide these aspiring racers with a chance to race at bucket-list tracks all over the world. After the launch of SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR, it was only right to align the SR1 under the XXR banner too, as, after all, it has proven to be the pillar of our company ethos – we make racers.”