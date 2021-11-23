Qatar GP Track Damaged Cars Because The Kerbs Were Too Smooth, Mercedes Says

“It is strange because the issue is that they are actually quite smooth, so therefore you can run all over them. When you run all over them, the front wings are very low to the ground and they are being clipped, plus the tyres are being hit pretty hard by them.

“In a bizarre way, if they were more aggressive it would probably be easier for the cars and the tyres. But the fact that you can get on them, and the quickest thing is to get on them as well, means you have got to do it here, and therein lies the risk.”