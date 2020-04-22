Putting A Hummer H2 On 13-Inch Wheels Is Tricky But So Worth It
Russian YouTubers Garage54 decided to lower an H2 through unconventional means, with hilarious results
With the popular but silly trend of lowering SUVs showing no sign of slowing down, Russian YouTube channel Garage54 thought it would get in on the act. But this being an outfit that once made an eight-wheeled Fiat Uno, it was never going to be straightforward.
Its method of getting more low? Fitting a Hummer H2 with 13-inch wheels, of course.
This wasn’t especially easy, however. Since the H2 has eight-stud hubs and runs ridiculously thick bolts, you can just stick any old set of 13s on there. The team instead ended up fabricating suitable wheels, using - of course - Lada rims as a starting point.
As astutely pointed out in the video, “Using a plasma cutter and a hammer, you can make pretty much anything.”
5 comments