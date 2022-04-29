Pricing Has Been Revealed For The New Ineos Grenadier, And Pricey It Is

Ineos has revealed all the details about pricing and delivery dates for its Grenadier workhorse, and it’s undoubtedly going to break the bank

The highly-anticipated Ineos Grenadier will finally go on sale in the UK on May 18, and pricing starts at a not-so-affordable cost of £49,000, rising to £59,000 in top-spec models. For many 4x4 fans, the Grenadier will pick up where the old Land Rover Defender left off. It’s intended to fill “a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability”.

Sure enough, the Grenadier looks awfully similar to the car it intends to succeed, while being a world away from the fancy vehicle that now bears the Defender name. However, the Ineos Grenadier’s eye-watering starting price of £49,000 puts it within the same price bracket as the updated Knightsbridge-ready Defender. See also: The New Range Rover Is Here With A 523bhp BMW V8 And 7 Seats The five-seat passenger version of the Ineos Grenadier starts at £52,000. Two special edition Belstaff variants sit at the top of the Grenadier range, priced at £59,000, and feature additional equipment such as front park assist, a reversing camera, electrically adjustable heated mirrors, and a raised air intake and an auxiliary battery.

The new Grenadier’s high price tag could potentially deter a host of potential buyers. For comparison, a Land Rover Defender 90 Commercial vehicle costs around £44,000, while the Defender 110 will set buyers back by around £52,000. Those looking for a hard-working, competent vehicle, such as farmers and those in the commercial sector, could alternatively buy a pickup truck such as a Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux with starting prices from around £20,000 less than the price of a new Grenadier. The Ineos Grenadier will be available to order across 24 existing Audi, BMW, Ferrari and Ford dealerships in the UK, with more retailers promised in the future. The Grenadier will be available from around 160 locations worldwide, and first deliveries of the Ineos Grenadier are expected in the final quarter of 2022.