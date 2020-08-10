Prepare For A 1000bhp Electric BMW M5 This Decade

BMW is said to be planning two versions of the next M5 - a PHEV with over 700bhp and a fully electric 1000bhp range-topper

The BMW M5 supersaloon was only recently facelifted - with an even sharper face - but it’s thought BMW is working on its successor. It’s thought the next M5 will have a radically different powertrain than the current car, with both electric and plug-in hybrid options thought to be in the pipeline. BMW has previously shown a 5 Series mule called the ‘Power BEV’, and this will pave the way for the underpinnings of the next-generation M5. The development car had three electric motors - two on the rear axle and one on the front - and a total output of 710bhp, the same as the McLaren 720S. But, according to a report from Car magazine’s Georg Kacher, the next M5 will get huge 250kW motors, which’ll give the equivalent of 1000bhp.

The target is 0-62mph in under three seconds, and a range of over 400 miles - although clearly not at the same time. As with the Porsche Taycan, 800-volt charging infrastructure will feature, allowing a rapid battery recharge when hooked up to a charger potent enough. At a 350kW charge point, an 80% top-up in 20 minutes seems likely. Alongside the electric M5, BMW will offer a plug-in hybrid model - so there won’t be an M5 without electrification of some sort. Expected to share a powertrain with the upcoming BMW X8 M, it’s likely to get a V8 petrol engine hooked up to two motors and a fairly small battery. A 40-mile electric range should be the target, but together the two power sources will produce over 700bhp and similar numbers in torque.