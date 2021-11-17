Porsche Taycan GTS Arrives Along With New Sport Turismo Estate

The Taycan is the latest Porsche to be given the GTS treatment, and it's brought along a new body style

This was inevitable, wasn’t it? We’ve had S, Turbo and Turbo S versions of the Porsche Taycan, so it was only a matter of time before the company’s first production electric vehicle received the GTS treatment. And the thing the German manufacturer wants to shout about most here is… range. The GTS can go up to 313 miles on a single charge, making it the first Taycan derivative to have a range exceeding 500 kilometres thanks to a new “drive strategy” update applied to all models from 2021 onwards. But don’t panic - although that’s the headline Porsche has chosen to go with, we do have all the usual goodies we expect from a modern GTS model.

The first of these is an uplift in power. It uses the drivetrain of the 4S as a starting point, but with the output raised from 571bhp to 593 when using the launch control system’s ‘overboost’ function. Do so, and 0-62mph comes up in 3.7 seconds, three tenths faster than a 4S manages. The top speed remains 155mph. The standard-fit adaptive air suspension gets a GTS-specific tune “to the benefit of the lateral dynamics,” and the optional rear-wheel steering has been tweaked too. Since there’s no exhaust to be fiddled with, Porsche has instead given a “richer sound pattern” to the artificial noise piped through the speakers.

It wouldn’t be a GTS without some black or darkened bits, and on the Taycan you’ll find these on the side skirts, the front apron, the bottoms of the mirrors and the side window trims. Inside, there’s an overload of Alcantara-like ‘Race-Tex’ fabric material, along with a good helping black anodised brushed aluminium trim. Also new is the optional ‘Sunshine Control’ panoramic roof. This features a liquid crystal film that can be flicked from clear to matte at the press of a button. Clever.