Petrol Is Now The Cheapest It's Been In Years

Petrol prices are falling fast. Supermarkets are leading the downward charge, with Asda slashing the prices of petrol and diesel by 12p a litre, and Morrisson’s knocking off 8p. Other forecourts aren’t far behind - have a look at the petrol stations in your local area, and you’ll find prices around 102 to 103p per litre to be common.

Yep, close to the mythical £1 per litre mark, which hasn’t been seen since a very brief spell in 2016. Costco fuel stations are already selling petrol for 99.9p a litre at the time of writing (for people with a membership card), and other companies may well follow suit.

It’s the same story on the other side of the pond, with the average price per gallon of gas dropping to $1.99 at the end of March, the first time it’s dipped below the $2 mark in four years.