One-Off Ferrari SP48 Unica: Dream F8 Tributo For Special Projects Customer

Behold the unique Special Projects Ferrari SP48 Unica, based on the F8 Tributo and tailor made for its owner with no rear window

The bespoke Ferrari SP48 Unica has been created for a very lucky customer as part of Ferrari’s ‘Special Projects’ line of extremely exclusive cars. While for most of us any Ferrari qualifies as a dream car, these unique models let the mega-rich go several steps further. Based on the F8 Tributo, the exterior styling of the SP48 Unica has been heavily altered for its mystery client, who was involved in almost every phase of the design process according to Ferrari. Most significantly, there’s no rear window, which gives the impression the car was sculpted from a single piece of metal. The F8 Tributo’s quad circular rear lights have been replaced with four slim LED light bars somewhat reminiscent of those adorning the Ferrari Roma.

One of the most drastic styling changes are the intakes, which have been brought lower than those found on the F8 Tributo and have a distinctive arrow-like shape. There’s also more extensive use of black trim, altering the supercar’s side profile and creating the illusion of a wrap-around ‘visor’ front windscreen. The wheels are also unique to the SP48 Unica, with an aggressive slanted five-point design that resembles the shape of a ninja’s throwing star.