Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 7 hours ago
Off-roading In Your Rolls-Royce Cullinan? You Need This Lift Kit

Delta4x4’s off-road upgrades cost around £126,000 and turn the Rolls-Royce Cullinan into an overland expedition vehicle

Delta4x4 has launched a series of upgrades for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, turning it into the most luxurious overlanding SUV in existence. With prices starting at £264,000 ($478,000), you wouldn’t think anyone would dare take the Cullinan off-road, but Delta4x4’s €150,000 (around £126,000 or $163,000) lift kit makes it possible.

The standard Cullinan has long overhangs and a ground clearance of only 172mm, but the Delta4x4 kit raises this to around 322mm, with help from a new suspension setup and Mickey Thompson Baja Boss X off-roading tyres. This new rubber is designed to give maximum grip on sand, mud or snow, so the Cullinan should be ready for every eventuality.

Choosing to apply the Delta4x4 add-ons to the Cullinan is a bit like dressing your butler up as Rambo. You get wide arches to accommodate those massive wheels, a no-nonsense bull bar at the front and PIAA front fog lights to illuminate pitch black forests, deserts or even a snowstorm at night.

The Delta4x4 kit also includes a roof rack costing €8000 (£6700 or $8700) that can accommodate equipment such as sand sheets, shovels, water canisters or a pop-up tent - presumably for the chauffeur to bed down while owners recline in the Cullinan’s opulent interior.

The kit can also be specced with a snorkel system in case you want to take your quarter-of-a-million-pound SUV into deeper water. Then there’s the option of extra heavy duty under-body protection to shield car’s not inexpensive running gear from rock damage.

Would a Rolls-Royce Cullinan be your first, or even second, choice for a long overlanding expedition? Let us know in the comments.

