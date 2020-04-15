Novitec Has Given The McLaren Senna 900bhp And A New Set Of Lungs

German tuner Novitec's new tuning option for the track-focused Senna increases the power but leaves the aero side of the equation well alone

Even the McLaren Senna isn’t safe from the hands of Novitec. The German company has just released a tuning package for the track-focused hypercar, and the headline figures are especially bonkers.

The Senna’s flat-plane 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is hardly lacking in the power department, but should you be wanting extra shove, Novitec has a new tuning module for the car. It alters the mapping for the fuel injection, ignition and the boost pressure, with the most powerful version of the device giving an increase of 100bhp. With it plugged in, you’re looking at an output of 890bhp (902hp) at 7100rpm, while peak torque of 655lb ft arrives at 6300rpm. The 0-62mph time is improved by a tenth, now sitting at 2.7 seconds, and there’s a three-tenths improvement for the 0-124mph sprint to a patently absurd 6.5 seconds. The top speed is 221mph, 10mph higher than before.

It’ll also sound fruitier than before, thanks to the fitting of an Inconel exhaust system. Its 95mm tailpipes retain the top-exit placement of the standard outlet. At this point, you’re probably expecting us to talk about aesthetics, but other than the one-inch larger diameter (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) and slightly wider wheels, it’s all as per the standard Senna - Novitec has left bodywork alone. Makes sense given that it looks fantastically silly as standard, and more importantly, why would you mess with McLaren‘s most aerodynamically complex road car?