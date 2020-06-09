Novitec Has Given The Ferrari F8 Tributo More Low And More Go

German tuning company Novitec has given the 488 successor a better stance and pushed its V8 to 776bhp

Compared to most Novitec-modified supercars, what you’re looking at here is rather subtle. The reason is simple - precious little has been done to the outside of this Ferrari F8 Tributo - the German tuner is still working on its aero kit for the car. However, as a testament to the F8’s F355 and F40-inspired touches, it looks pretty damn rad with the new shoes and ride height drop it’s been given.

It’s wearing Novitec ‘NF9’ forged wheels measuring 21 inches in diameter at the front, and 22 inches at the rear. Not keen on the gloss black finish seen here? 72 different colours are available with either brushed or polished surfaces. The alloys are wearing Pirelli P Zeroes all round, with 255mm wide tyres at the front and fat 355mm boots at the rear. Vanquishing the standard F8’s arch gaps almost entirely is a 35mm drop on Novitec’s sport springs, compatible with the car’s factory-fitted nose lift system. For owners who didn’t originally spec one but don’t want to annihilate their splitter on the first speed bump tackled by their lowered F8, Novitec offers its own lift system which raises the front by 40mm.

With 710bhp and 568lb ft of torque available from a 488 Pista-spec engine, no one could ever accuse the F8 of wanting for potency. Regardless, Novitec has had a fiddle with the engine management, boosting the stock figures to 776bhp and 651lb ft. The changes knock two tenths off the 0-62mph time, which is now 2.7 seconds, while the top speed is “over” the standard figure of 211mph. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 will sound a little more anti-social, too, thanks to a new stainless steel exhaust system.