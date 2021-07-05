or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
Used Cars

Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap

A low-mileage Testarossa featuring a US flag-themed paint job is up for online auction

Remind me later
Ferrari - Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap - Used Cars

Neatly coinciding with Independence Day, an online auction at Bring a Trailer for a distinctive US flag-liveried car went live. A US flag-liveried Italian car, no less.

This Ferrari Testarossa was originally finished in white, a lesser-seen hue for the mid-engined supercar, before the previous owner had it repainted to feature the Stars and Stripes. Yep, you read that correctly - this isn’t a wrap. At least it appears to be a pretty decent paint job judging by the photos.

Ferrari - Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap - Used Cars

Eye-catching bodywork aside, it’s as-per any other 1989 Testarossa. Mounted in the middle is a 4.9-litre you’ll hear referred to as either a 180-degree V12 or a flat-12 (it’s technically not a boxer engine as each pair of opposing pistons share a crankpin), driving the rear wheels via a five-speed gated manual gearbox.

The 12-cylinder unit is good for 380bhp, making a 180mph top speed possible. That’s not a particularly noteworthy figures these days - only a few weeks ago we were talking about a new Audi RS3 with an identical power figure and a smidge more power. Back in the late 1980s, though, this was up there with some of the fastest cars around.

Ferrari - Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap - Used Cars

A picture of the original invoice shows initial delivery was to Walnut Creek Ferrari in California, with the retail price at $145,580, the equivalent of a whopping $315,000 in today’s money. Its first owner came along in 1990, keeping hold of the car up until 2021. In that time, a mere 6000 miles were clocked. Understandable, really - 80s supercars aren’t exactly daily driver material.

Its most recent keeper certainly didn’t hold back when it came to maintenance. In the service history file is a $7300 trip to Pocono Sportscar in Shohola, Pennsylvania. The majority of that cost is the labour for changing the timing belt - it’s a tricky, engine-out job. At the same time, the Testarossa received new bonnet struts and fresh engine bay insulation.

Ferrari - Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap - Used Cars

Inside, other than a little bolster wear on the driver’s seat, the tan leather interior looks to be in great condition. In place of the original audio system is a more recent (but still pretty old) Alpine CD changer head unit, neatly hidden in a dashboard compartment to prevent an anachronistic look. The Testarossa also includes what look to be the original Ferrari-branded floor mats.

At the time of writing, the bidding was at $60,000 with six days to go. Judging by recent Testarossa auction results, we’d expect that figure to rise beyond $150,000 - it’s only a respray from being a very fine example of the breed, after all. And who knows, maybe there’s a potential owner out there happy to keep the incongruous Stars and Stripes.

More Ferrari posts

0 comments

Recommended Car Throttle Newsletter Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win Tyres Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars The Landmark BMW i8 Is Now Yours For Just £35k Used Cars This Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Is A 'Half-Price' Bargain at £145,000 Used Cars The Skoda Fabia vRS Is A Bombproof Diesel Hot Hatch That Won't Happen Again Used Cars The Renault Twingo Is The Greatest City Car Ever And I'll Die On That Hill Used Cars Automatic Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Sells For $550k At Auction Used Cars The Ford Mondeo Is About To Die - Let's Commiserate With This Early V6 Example Used Cars The Toyota WiLL Vi: That Time A Carmaker, A Brewery And A Candy Company Made A New Brand Used Cars This BMW 325iS Is A Sporty E30 Curio

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or