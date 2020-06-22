Noose Found In Garage Of Black Nascar Driver Bubba Wallace

“Late this afternoon, Nascar was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”