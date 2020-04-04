or register
Noisy Three-Rotor Peugeot 205 Rally Car Is Predictably Brilliant

This mid-engined 205 makes a furious noise courtesy of a 20B triple-rotor Mazda engine

With the 205 T16 being one of the darlings of the Group B era, a mid-engined rally car based around Peugeot’s supermini of the 80s and 90s just seems right. And the example you see here is very special indeed.

As you can hear from the furious, high-revving soundtrack, this creation - the work of the guy who drives it, Vincen Foucart - is powered by a Mazda 20B triple-rotor Wankel engine. It’s showcased brilliantly here in this recently released video from NM2255, using footage shot at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year.

It turns out, though, that the car has a history of mad engine choices. Foucart has previously run a BMW V12 in the 205, and even a home-brewed V16 made from a bunch of motorbike engines.

Be warned, though - search for Foucart’s 205 on YouTube, and you’ll be going down a deep (and very satisfying) rabbit hole…

