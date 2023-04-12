or register
Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Driven By Paul Walker In Fast & Furious Up For Auction

Featuring a number of modifications specified by Paul Walker, this Nissan Skyline GT-R is a unique piece of Fast & Furious history.

The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R featured in Fast & Furious and driven by Paul Walker in the film is headed for auction with Bonhams at the end of the month. This heavily customised GT-R was built to Walker’s specifications for the fourth film in the movie franchise that premiered in 2009.

Several Bayside Blue Skyline GT-T models were used in the film as stunt doubles for this vehicle. This R34 GT-R is said to be the only genuine one used during filming. Whilst it didn’t belong to Walker, he drove it for the film and decided upon extensive modifications.

Specially requested modifications completed by Kaizo Industries include a Turbonetics front-mount intercooler, a NISMO NE-1 exhaust, and a Rotora brake conversion. Cosmetically, all vinyls and exterior decals were removed and inside, a dashboard screen was installed, as seen in the film when the street race route is displayed digitally.

This Skyline’s interesting history extends after its time in front of the camera. After filming wrapped it was impounded by the US government due to issues around how the vehicle was imported and registered in the US. One “lengthy legal battle” later, it was released and exported to Germany where it’s been displayed at Munich Motorworld.

The auction will be held between April 28th and May 5th in Brussels. As this vehicle is expected to attract a lot of attention, bidders must go through Bonhams’ enhanced bid verification checks first. There’s no guide price or recent precedence for a GT-R with this provenance but bidding will likely start above six figures.

