Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Driven By Paul Walker In Fast & Furious Up For Auction

The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R featured in Fast & Furious and driven by Paul Walker in the film is headed for auction with Bonhams at the end of the month. This heavily customised GT-R was built to Walker’s specifications for the fourth film in the movie franchise that premiered in 2009.

Several Bayside Blue Skyline GT-T models were used in the film as stunt doubles for this vehicle. This R34 GT-R is said to be the only genuine one used during filming. Whilst it didn’t belong to Walker, he drove it for the film and decided upon extensive modifications.