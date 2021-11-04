Nissan Note Filmed Rolling Off Rising Bridge In Belgium

A bizarre incident in Leuven, Belgium last week left a hatchback upside down after it slid off a rising bridge. What looks to be a Nissan Note (it’s hard to tell in the potato-spec footage) was filmed parked on one side of the Marie Thumas Bridge as it rose, desperately holding on until the angle became too extreme.

Eventually, the Nissan slides backwards off the bridge, rolling onto its roof. The three occupants, a couple and their 18-month old child had to be freed from the stricken vehicle by the fire brigade. All were taken to the nearby Gasthuisberg hospital, although thankfully none of them suffered serious injuries.