Nick Heidfeld’s Porsche 959 S Looks Better Than New After An Ultimate Overhaul

Porsche Classic has painstakingly restored a Porsche 959 S despite the car having been hardly broken in since it rolled off the production line – it had just 4,183km (2,300 miles) on the odometer. The rare 959 S is owned by former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld who took it to Porsche’s dedicated arm for classic vehicles for the restoration. And when we say painstaking, we mean it; the resto took four years to complete.

According to Porsche Classic, there was a good reason to overhaul the car’s entire drivetrain despite its low mileage. Uwe Makrutzki, Head of Factory Restoration, stated that “If such a technologically innovative car is not driven regularly, storage damage is, unfortunately, unavoidable.” That’s a lesson to all the owners of garage queens out there; Makrutzki recommends stretching your classic car’s legs at least 60 miles a month to avoid the damage that leaving it standing still can cause.

Further inspection of Heidfeld’s 959 S revealed that the Motronic ECU had also been modified at some point, so Porsche Classic restored this to its original condition.