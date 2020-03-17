Next VW Amarok Looks Like It's On Steroids In Fantastically Overblown Sketch
VW has teased the 2022, probably Ford-related Amarok via a very aggressive design sketch
There’s a new Amarok coming, and it probably won’t look much like this. VW has chosen to tease the next-generation version of the pick-up via a fantastically over-the-top design sketch, complete with huge chunky tyres and beefy box arches.It looks smashing, we think.
Although the image is firmly in hyper-real territory, we can take it as a sign that VW will probably step up the aggression when it comes to styling the next Amarok. What we also know is that it’ll be one of the products to emerge from Ford and VW’s planned “strategic alliance”.
In January, the two automotive giants signed a “memorandum of understanding,” pledging to explore a number of possible projects. Primarily, the companies will work together on commercial vehicles.
VW Group CEO Dr Herbert Diess confirmed that the new Amarok is part of that. He said:
“Volkswagen commercial vehicles has taken a major strategic step by establishing its cooperation with Ford. The successor to the Amarok will be one of the first fruits of this collaboration.”
With that in mind, the Amarok is all but certain to be related to the next-gen Ford Ranger. Whether it’ll use VW Group’s own engines or Ford’s, we can’t be sure at this stage. We’ll know more closer to the vehicle’s full reveal, which we expect to be at some point next year.
