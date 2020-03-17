Next VW Amarok Looks Like It's On Steroids In Fantastically Overblown Sketch

There’s a new Amarok coming, and it probably won’t look much like this. VW has chosen to tease the next-generation version of the pick-up via a fantastically over-the-top design sketch, complete with huge chunky tyres and beefy box arches.It looks smashing, we think.

Although the image is firmly in hyper-real territory, we can take it as a sign that VW will probably step up the aggression when it comes to styling the next Amarok. What we also know is that it’ll be one of the products to emerge from Ford and VW’s planned “strategic alliance”.

In January, the two automotive giants signed a “memorandum of understanding,” pledging to explore a number of possible projects. Primarily, the companies will work together on commercial vehicles.