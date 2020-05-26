or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 4
News

Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing

The successor to the FK8 Civic Type R has been snapped by spy photographers, and yes, silly wings are still on the agenda

Remind me later
Nice BMW bro. Oh, wait...
Nice BMW bro. Oh, wait...

It was only a few months ago that Honda pulled the wraps off the updated FK8 Civic Type R, but already, the hot hatch‘s outright replacement is in the works. As a bonus, these spy shots are our first chance to see any version of the 11th-generation Civic.

That should be here in 2021, while the hotter Type R version is expected to arrive in 2022. While the test mule’s camouflage is still very heavy at this early stage, the images give us hope that the next-gen Civic won’t be quite so angular.

Honda - Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing - News

The Type R’s bodywork additions should still be suitably mad, however. No amount of camo can hide the giant rear wing, and although there’s a single, small exhaust dangling down one side, we can see a slot in the middle of the bumper ready to house a meaty centre-exit exhaust.

Honda - Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing - News

It looks as though the front end will be - once again - a vent-fest, and there’s also a bonnet duct, mounted much further forward than the one on the current car. As for what it’s feeding, we can’t be sure. Honda officials have in the past hinted that the FK8’s successor could end up being electrified to some degree, which is no surprise - mild hybrid technology will soon need to become the norm to help cars get through tough EU emissions rules.

Honda - Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing - News

As for what any 24 or 48-volt subsystem might be working with, that’s open to speculation. Which we’ll happily indulge in. We’d anticipate that Honda will use a modified version of the FK8’s 2.0-litre inline-four - itself an evolution of the FK2’s powerplant.

More Honda posts

4 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Why The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Will Be The Perfect Modern Lambo News The 350bhp, 538lb ft Alpina D3 S Is Here For Autobahn Heroism News The Bullitt Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Drove Has Sold For $3.74 Million News The Cupra Ateca Limited Edition Is Here With Up To 345bhp News The Audi R8 Won't Be Killed Off After All, And It's Thanks To The Race Versions News One Of The UK’s Newest Circuits Is Now Just A Big Car Park News The Lexus GS Black Line Is The Last Hurrah For A Soon To Be Dead Model News Check Out The 329bhp VW Golf R Before You're Supposed To See It

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or