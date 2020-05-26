Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing
The successor to the FK8 Civic Type R has been snapped by spy photographers, and yes, silly wings are still on the agenda
It was only a few months ago that Honda pulled the wraps off the updated FK8 Civic Type R, but already, the hot hatch‘s outright replacement is in the works. As a bonus, these spy shots are our first chance to see any version of the 11th-generation Civic.
That should be here in 2021, while the hotter Type R version is expected to arrive in 2022. While the test mule’s camouflage is still very heavy at this early stage, the images give us hope that the next-gen Civic won’t be quite so angular.
The Type R’s bodywork additions should still be suitably mad, however. No amount of camo can hide the giant rear wing, and although there’s a single, small exhaust dangling down one side, we can see a slot in the middle of the bumper ready to house a meaty centre-exit exhaust.
It looks as though the front end will be - once again - a vent-fest, and there’s also a bonnet duct, mounted much further forward than the one on the current car. As for what it’s feeding, we can’t be sure. Honda officials have in the past hinted that the FK8’s successor could end up being electrified to some degree, which is no surprise - mild hybrid technology will soon need to become the norm to help cars get through tough EU emissions rules.
As for what any 24 or 48-volt subsystem might be working with, that’s open to speculation. Which we’ll happily indulge in. We’d anticipate that Honda will use a modified version of the FK8’s 2.0-litre inline-four - itself an evolution of the FK2’s powerplant.
