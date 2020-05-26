Next-Gen, Possibly Hybrid Honda Civic Type R Spotted Testing

It was only a few months ago that Honda pulled the wraps off the updated FK8 Civic Type R, but already, the hot hatch‘s outright replacement is in the works. As a bonus, these spy shots are our first chance to see any version of the 11th-generation Civic.

That should be here in 2021, while the hotter Type R version is expected to arrive in 2022. While the test mule’s camouflage is still very heavy at this early stage, the images give us hope that the next-gen Civic won’t be quite so angular.