Next BMW 7-Series Will Be Available With Electric Or ICE Powertrains (Probably No V12)

For the next 7-series, choice will be king. During BMW’s annual accounts press conference on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the flagship saloon - expected to arrive in 2022 - will be available with petrol, diesel, hybrid and all-electric powertrain options.

It’s part of a wider strategy that’ll see BEVs and more conventionally-powered products sitting on the same platforms. The EV version of the 7-series won’t be unique in the market, though - it’ll have to compete with both the incoming Mercedes EQS and Jaguar’s electric XJ.

It was also noted that the most powerful version of the next 7 will be one of the electric derivatives, which as good as confirms that the current V12-powered M760Li won’t be replaced. Not that we’re surprised - BMW called the future of the 6.6-litre engine into question not so long ago. But a V8? That could still happen, although BMW may decide that a similarly powerful hybridised inline-six is a better bet amid tightening emissions regulations.