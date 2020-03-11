New York Auto Show Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Fears

Organisers of the New York Auto Show have confirmed it will now take place from late August into early September

Following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, the New York Auto Show has also been hit by the spread of Covid-19. The event will still take place, but it’s been postponed from April to August. It will now be on from 28 August to 6 September, with the two press days taking place on 26 and 27 August. The location will remain the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, with NY Auto Show organisers thanking the facility for accommodating the shift in date.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” they also said. The organisers note that the event brings in $330 million of “economic benefit”, which may give some indication as to the impact of the much larger Geneva show’s cancellation. It’s not clear at this stage what might happen to anticipated New York debuts - which included the new VW ID4 - in light of the postponement. Manufacturers may - as with Geneva - choose to reveal cars at their own, smaller events, or perhaps delay until June’s Detroit Auto Show, assuming that still takes place as planned. As for the reorganised NYAC, manufacturers should have enough in the way of product to showcase, with the new dates reasonably clear of other major motor shows. The closest is Paris, starting on 1 October, although as a more Euro-centric affair, it won’t conflict too bady.