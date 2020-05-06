Hyundai i20 N Confirmed In New Video, Sounds Like It Uses i30 N's 2.0

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You’ll probably already know that Hyundai is working on an ‘i20 N’. Various i20 N spy shots we’ve seen recently as good as confirm this, but now we’ve had word from the horse’s mouth, with the South Korean company giving the hot hatch a starring role in this teaser video. In it, we see WRC driver Thierry Neuville tear around in what’s effectively the road-going version of his rally car. The car is still caked in camouflage at this stage - we’ll likely have to wait a little longer for the full reveal. We do, however, get a good listen to the exhaust note. As you’d expect, it’s an inline-four turbo engine, and from the sounds of it, we reckon Hyundai has detuned the i30 N‘s ‘Theta’ 2.0-litre, rather than hopped up version the 175bhp 1.6-litre ‘Gamma’ engine available in the standard i30.

We’d anticipate a power output hovering around 200bhp, and potentially the option of the i30 N’s electronically-controlled locking differential, giving the i20 N all the tools it needs to go up against Ford’s stonking Fiesta ST. The considerably more powerful, all-wheel drive Toyota GR Yaris will remain out of reach, but regardless, we’d get a kick out of driving the homologation special back-to-back with Hyundai’s latest performance car. Why? Because hopes for the i20 N are high - the i30 N was a surprise world-beater, and Hyundai’s N division is headed by former BMW M Division boss Albert Biermann. He knows a thing or two about making ordinary cars go quickly.